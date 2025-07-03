North Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

