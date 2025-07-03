TKG Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

