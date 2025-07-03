TKG Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 2.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.13.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $432.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $438.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

