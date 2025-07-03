D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 50,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

