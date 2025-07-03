Values Added Financial LLC Has $391,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULC opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

