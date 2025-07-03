KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 26.3% – Time to Buy?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 557,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 91,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.
KDA Group Company Profile
KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.
