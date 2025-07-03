iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 48928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 352,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 118,301 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,495,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

