iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 48928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
