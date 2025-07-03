Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

