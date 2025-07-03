Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPYYY. Barclays cut shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.1402 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

