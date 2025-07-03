ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 3561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

