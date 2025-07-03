ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,265,000 after buying an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,424,000 after buying an additional 204,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,524,000 after buying an additional 261,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

