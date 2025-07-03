Able Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 674,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Beyond accounts for approximately 2.1% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Beyond by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Beyond by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYON stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $440.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.25. Beyond, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYON shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Beyond to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

