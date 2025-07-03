Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Able Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. R.H. Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $306.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day moving average is $286.50. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

