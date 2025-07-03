Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $525.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.