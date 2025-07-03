Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.57.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPGI opened at $525.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
