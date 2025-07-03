First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,703 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

