Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

