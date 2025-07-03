Latitude Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after acquiring an additional 518,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

