Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

