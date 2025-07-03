Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $39,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

