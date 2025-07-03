Arlington Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arlington Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

