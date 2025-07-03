Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 90 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $921.10 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $922.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $794.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.