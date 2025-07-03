Reviewing Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) & SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 16.35% 8.52% 2.56% Ceragon Networks 5.75% 19.04% 9.23%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SoftBank Group and Ceragon Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $47.57 billion N/A $7.61 billion $2.63 14.04 Ceragon Networks $394.19 million 0.57 $24.06 million $0.26 9.73

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks. Ceragon Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SoftBank Group and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ceragon Networks 0 0 4 1 3.20

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.15%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats SoftBank Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network. It also provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50EX, IP-50C, IP-50CX, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, small cells, routing, and enterprise access applications. In addition, the company offers network and radio planning, site surveys, solutions development, installation, network rollout, wireless transport network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It serves internet service providers, municipalities, government, utilities, and maritime communications broadcasters and defense, as well as oil and gas companies, public safety organizations, business and public institutions, broadcasters, energy utilities, and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel.

