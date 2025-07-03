Comparing AerSale (ASLE) and Its Rivals

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AerSale to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AerSale and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AerSale alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale -1.78% -0.64% -0.46% AerSale Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AerSale and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $345.07 million $5.85 million -55.82 AerSale Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 75.20

Analyst Ratings

AerSale’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AerSale and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 2 2 0 2.50 AerSale Competitors 348 1812 2773 97 2.52

AerSale currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.15%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 0.90%. Given AerSale’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AerSale is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AerSale has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AerSale peers beat AerSale on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.