Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 320 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $275.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

