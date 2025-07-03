Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to have stable earnings histories, regular dividend payments and lower volatility than smaller companies. Investors often view large caps as relatively safer, income-generating holdings in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. 114,493,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,594,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $159.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,542,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,794,508. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $549.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,463,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,972,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.72. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $552.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Further Reading