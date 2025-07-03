Comparing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 44.10% 14.95% 2.16% Bank of Hawaii 15.12% 12.16% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Hawaii”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $311.17 million 4.27 $138.64 million $4.99 10.18 Bank of Hawaii $1.04 billion 2.72 $149.99 million $3.56 19.89

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westamerica Bancorporation and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank of Hawaii 2 2 1 0 1.80

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Bank of Hawaii on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

