Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Increased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,930,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810,191 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

