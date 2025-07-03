Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $50.60.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.