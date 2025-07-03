D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,522 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.



First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

