TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock Position Lifted by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for about 2.6% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,948,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,830.82. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TKO opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.46 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

