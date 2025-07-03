D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 70,695 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. Wall Street Zen raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,270.55. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314 over the last 90 days. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE UMH opened at $17.15 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.