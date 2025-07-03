Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.3%

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

