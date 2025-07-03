Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $395.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

