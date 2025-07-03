CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 309,277 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.