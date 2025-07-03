Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $623.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.12 and its 200 day moving average is $583.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

