iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.38. The stock has a market cap of $617.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $623.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

