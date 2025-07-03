iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GR Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

GR Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 44.3% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $623.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.12 and its 200 day moving average is $583.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.