Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.6%

BR stock opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.18 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.