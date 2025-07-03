Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,681,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,428,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $623.99. The company has a market capitalization of $617.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

