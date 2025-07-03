NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $623.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

