Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 364 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,681,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,428,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $617.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $623.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $590.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

