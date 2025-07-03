Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 1.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 34.9% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Garmin by 125.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $189,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.