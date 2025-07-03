Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,099,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,127,000 after buying an additional 1,904,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,019,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

