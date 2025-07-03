North Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 9.6% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

