Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.