Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
