iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

