iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.