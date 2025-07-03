1,000 Shares in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $173.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

