McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

