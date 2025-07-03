Fusion Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IJR opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.