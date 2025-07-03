MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,701.76 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,799.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,343.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,966.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

